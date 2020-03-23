JAMESTOWN — Ann Carol Van Ness, age 73 of Jamestown, OH went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born November 25, 1946 in LaFollette, TN to Shirley and Anna Ruth (Cheek) Hembree. Ann was proceeded in death by her husband of 54 years, John Howard VanNess.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children and grandchildren who will cherish the sweet memories God granted each of them in her final months and days. They rejoice in the knowledge that this temporary parting will culminate in a glorious reunion in heaven someday.

Ann is survived by; four daughters, Tammy (Michael) Slone, Deborah Fowler, Shelly (Shannon) Musick and Buffy (Russell) Reichley; three sons, Randy (Ramona) Van Ness, Brian (Susan) Van Ness and John (Kim) Van Ness; eleven grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, Steven, Derek, Justin, Gavin, Brandon, Zachary, Christian, Bella and Justin; two great grandchildren; two brothers, Gary and Ricky Hembree; a sister-in-law, Karen Van Ness; her faithful companion Buddy; and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Sue Francis Hannon, and one brother, Michael Hembree.

Services for Ann have been postponed due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. This information will be updated once services have been rescheduled. Thank you for understanding during this challenging time.