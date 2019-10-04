Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Gerhardt. View Sign Service Information McColaugh Funeral Home 826 North Detroit Street Xenia , OH 45385 (937)-372-1102 Send Flowers Obituary

XENIA — Anna Belle Gerhardt (nee Sowers), 91, of Xenia passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Harmony Center. She previously resided at Elmcroft of Xenia. She was born March 9, 1928, one of eleven children of Earl and Anna Sowers of Clarksburg, Ohio. Anna and her late husband, Charles, lived in Xenia and the Cedarville area for most of their 69 year marriage. In addition to being a homemaker, Anna also worked at JC Penney, was an avid gardener, volunteered with the Women's Auxiliary at Greene Memorial Hospital and was a longtime member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church. She enjoyed staying in touch with family and friends via the many cards and letters she sent and received over the years. She was a loving and proud grandmother who especially enjoyed family gatherings and attending the many events her grandchildren and great grandchildren participated in. Besides her husband and parents, Anna was preceded in death by son in law, David Pitzer, brothers, Roy, Almer, Thomas, Paul and Ernest; sisters, Frances Sowers and Gladys Fellenstein. Anna is survived by sons Stephen (Phyllis) and Kenneth (Beth) and daughters Linda (Tim) McCann and Debra Pitzer; grandchildren Jennifer(Steve), Erin, Matt(Anna) , Shawn(Jessica), Tara(Kenny), Dione(Don), Ryan(Jessica), Kenny(Kelly), Melissa, Justin, Sarah(Scott), and Katie(Ralph); great grandchildren Cora, DeAngelo, Jordan, Gavin, Makaya, Simon, Kayleigh, Kenzie, Lexie, Lucas, Parker, Braden, Kellan, Myles, Cooper, Vivian, Reese, Jenna, Charlie, Taylor, Vivian, Tommy, Charlie, Arthur and Paul: sisters Ada Houser, Laura Dumm and Mary Lou Barrett and many other relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be Wednesday October 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Evangelical U.M. Church, 195 W. 3rd St., Xenia with services immediately following at 12:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Gardens at a later date convenient to the family. The family would like to thank Elmcroft of Xenia, Harmony and Vitas of Dayton for their love and support for Anna. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice Healthcare, 3055 Kettering Blvd., Suite 400, Dayton, OH 45439; the , 1313 W. Dorothy Ln., Dayton, OH 45409; or the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 195 W. 3rd St., Xenia, OH 45385. McColaugh Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019

