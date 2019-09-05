FAIRBORN — Anna Lois (Gabbard) Watkins, age 87 of Fairborn, passed away Sunday September 1, 2019 at . She was born November 30, 1931 in Jackson, KY, the daughter of the late Carl E. and Minnie C. (Osborn) Gabbard. Mrs. Watkins was a 50-year member of the First Baptist Church of Fairborn and was a retired schoolteacher from Parkwood Elementary in the Beavercreek City Schools. Her memberships included the Pan Bowl Chapter 276 Order of Eastern Star, the Ohio Education Association, and the Greene County Retired Teachers Association. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James B. "Green" Watkins in 2014; a son, Frank Lyn Watkins; sister and brother-in-law, Patsy R. and R.C. Griffith; daughter-in-law, Susan K. Watkins and niece, Pauline (Griffith) Winkle. Survivors include two sons, James B. Jr. (Emma) Watkins of Fairborn, Stephen E. Watkins of Lebanon; seven grandchildren, Brooke Watkins, Aislinn Watkins, Jessica Gossett, Kristi Watkins, Stephen Cody Watkins, Julie Brown and Beth Meehan; eight great grandchildren; a sister, Sally Ward; nieces, Tonya Ward and Carole (Griffith) White; nephews, Butch Griffith and Mark Ward. A funeral service will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Richie Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com