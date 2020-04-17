XENIA — Anne Pamela Ary, age 70, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born June 24, 1949 in Ft. Mead, Maryland, the only daughter of Chester and Stella M. (Zalyski) Wolkonowski. Anne's father was a career US Army veteran, which meant she traveled extensively as a child. She spent several years in Germany following WWII, but claimed Rochester, New York as her hometown. She retired as a crisis care nurse with Heartland Hospice. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother: Chester Wolkonowski, Jr.; and her husband: Arnold "Dick" Ary. She is survived by her step-son and his wife: Donald L. and Amy Ary of Jamestown, with whom she made her home; 3 grandchildren: Ashley (Josh) McCalla; Donnie (Melody) Ary and Amber (Jesse) Baker and 7 great grandchildren; and a brother: Steve Wolkonowski of Fairborn. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being postponed. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.