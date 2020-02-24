XENIA — Anthony Wayne "Tony" Blair, age 59, of Xenia, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born March 1, 1960 in Xenia, the son of Lillian Blair.

In addition to his mother, Tony was preceded in death by his siblings: Darin Blair, Robert Dennis Blair; his father-in-law: Larry Lee Davis and Denise Blair.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene (Davis) Blair whom he married July 13, 2018; his children: Nickie Watson; Mia Blair; Denetta (Brent) Brandenburg; Shannon Walker; Amanda Maynard; James Williams; siblings: Nancy (Richard) Buford; Charles (Ann) Ware; Tammy Blair and Andrea Blair; 11 grandchildren and one great grandson on the way; his mother-in-law: Connie J. Davis; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Tony was a 5 star chef and the first to have the Hilton Honors, International Chef of the Year Award. He had been a chef at the Double Tree, NCO Club, Masonic Temple and Central State. He loved fishing. He was a member of the original Dog Squad Motorcycle Club. "Dog for Life"

Services will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, February 26th at First United Christian Church with Rev. Ron Swiger and Richard Buford officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM Wednesday until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaugh funeral home.com.