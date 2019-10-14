XENIA — Arlene F. (Augg) Morgan, 87, of Xenia, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 11, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 20, 1932, in Lancaster, Ohio, the daughter of Daniel and Edna Moore Augg. She attended Xenia Nazarene Church, and retired from Ferno. She is survived by three daughters, Cheryl (Roger) Roberts, and Diane Moorman, all of Xenia, and Marcia (Greg) Stidham, Westerville, 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, two brothers-in-law, Abe (JoAnn) Morgan, California, and Robert (Nellie) Morgan, Mt. Vernon, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Samuel Benjamin Morgan, on October 23, 2016, and by five brothers. Arlene will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, October 16, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Rev. Michael Hancock officiating. Visitation will be held from 10am Wednesday until service time. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Xenia Nazarene Church, 1204 W. Second St., Xenia, OH, 45385, or to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.