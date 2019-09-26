FAIRBORN — Atha Lee (Hicks) Mullins, born August 6, 1934, age 85, of Fairborn, Ohio passed from this earth to enter everlasting life, and be with her friends, family members, and loved ones who have passed on before her. She was born at Hindman (Knott County) Kentucky, August 6, 1934 to the late Malcolm and Luranie Hicks. She was the Mother of four children. Sons Danny Mullins of Fairborn, Oh, Kris Mullins of Cleveland, Oh, and Daughters Deborah Ann Rowland of Xenia, Oh, Denise K. Layton of Fairborn, Oh. She was also the stepmother to Jerry (Mullins) Rader of San Jose Ca, and Anna Marie Allen of Enon, Oh.

She is survived by her Husband Dennis Mullins married for 60 plus years and all her children except Kris Mullins her son who passed away 28th of December 2011. She was also preceded in death by all her siblings and family members. Father Malcolm Hicks, Mother, Luranie Hicks, both from Happy Kentucky, the late Brothers Darrell Von Hicks and Turner Huff. Sisters, Fantis Arms, Dora Caudill, Mary Lou Caudill, and Glora Mae Harper.

Atha Lee was a proud Kentucky Wife and Mother, and loved to visit the mountain sites when she had time. She was raised on a farm in Kentucky, and kept up with current events, and loved to spend time with her family members. She was a dear soul who was loved by everyone who she came in contact with. She was a dear mother to all her children and wife to her husband. Heaven will be proud to accept her and provide her with all the things she loved here on earth and much more. God will look over her in heaven, and we would love her to know she will forever be missed and loved by her family members and many friends and loved ones here on earth. Make room for us Mom we will all eventually be joining you down the road. Love you much Honey, God's speed, rest in peace with no more suffering.

Funeral Services will be held 11:30 AM Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home 119 E. Main St. Fairborn. Interment will follow at Byron Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 10:30 AM until the time of the services on Monday. In Lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made to either the Cancer Society or the Diabetes Association. Online Condolences may be left at www.BurchamTobiasFuneralHome.com.