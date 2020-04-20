Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ellen Bicking. View Sign Service Information McColaugh Funeral Home 826 North Detroit Street Xenia , OH 45385 (937)-372-1102 Send Flowers Obituary

XENIA — Barbara Ellen Bicking, beloved mother and grandma, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Barbara was born on December 19, 1946 in Xenia, Ohio, to Ralph and Theresa (Davis) Bicking. She had one brother, Gerald Bicking. She grew up in Xenia, Ohio and graduated from Xenia High School in 1964. She attended Miami University of Ohio, where she met and married Charles Pohla. She graduated from Miami University of Ohio in 1968. After the birth of her two sons, Jon and Doug, the family moved to Houston, Texas, where she became a math teacher at Elsik High School in Alief Independent School District. She went on to earn a master's degree in Education from the University of Houston in 1984. After serving Alief ISD for 17 years in various roles, she spent 10 years teaching math at Willis High School in Willis Independent School District before her retirement in 2002. After retirement, she continued to stay active for a number of years in the teaching community by substitute teaching and tutoring. In 2009, she married Charles Roberts. Barbara is survived by her sons, Jon (Michelle) Pohla of Humble, Texas and Doug (Melody) Pohla of Katy, Texas; grandsons, Tyler and Connor Pohla of Humble, Texas and Nicholas, Nathan, and Daniel Pohla of Katy, Texas; sister in law, Betty Bicking of Jamestown, Ohio; niece Anne (Shawn) Connelly of Wonder Lake, Illinois; and nephew William Pillsbury of Villa Park, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Theresa Bicking, and her brother, Gerald Bicking. Barbara loved life, especially when it involved her 2 sons, Jon and Doug, and 5 grandsons, Tyler, Connor, Nicholas, Nathan, and Daniel. She loved baking and could often be found making cookies or birthday cakes for all her sons' and grandsons' birthdays. She also loved the outdoors and enjoyed riding in the boat or waverunner, walking, and fishing. She rarely stayed home as she traveled extensively around the U.S. and abroad. Barbara's earthly life has ended, but her eternal heavenly life has just begun. She will be missed, but we know we will be reunited later in Heaven. Internment will be at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia, Ohio. A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020

