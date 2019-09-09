XENIA — Barbara J. "Barb" Hart, 83, of Largo, Florida, passed away at the Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, Florida on September 3, 2019 after an extended illness.

Barb was born January 10, 1936 in Orlando, Florida, the daughter of Mayme Biggs Stanek Smith and Thomas Stanek who both preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Xenia High School in 1954. She married Roger W. Cultice in April of 1955. After they divorced, she married C. Ronald Hart on May 25, 1974 in Xenia, Ohio. Barb and Ron moved to Ellenton, Florida in 1988. They were married for 37 years. Ron preceded her in death on 3-15-12.

Barb was a dental assistant for Dr Gerald Bader in Dayton, Ohio for many years and a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant for 30+ years.

Survivors include one daughter, Marsha (Harlan) Ross of Van Wert, Ohio, and one son, Rick (Cheryl) Cultice of Seminole, Florida. She was affectionately known as "GiGi" by her five grandchildren, Angela, Rob, Jennifer, Jared and Sean; and seven great-grandchildren, Nickolas, Orion, JJ, Grace, Drew, Aurora and Conor. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Stanek of Kettering, Ohio and her sister-in-law, Joanne Stanek of Xenia, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenny Stanek and her sister, Evadna Williams.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Xenia, Ohio at a later date with burial in Valley View Memorial Gardens, also in Xenia, Ohio.