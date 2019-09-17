YELLOW SPRINGS — Barbara J. Koogler, age 83 of Yellow Springs and lifelong resident of Greene County, passed away Saturday September 14, 2019 at the Hospice of Dayton. She was born September 17, 1935 in Xenia, the daughter of the late Samuel and Mabel (Harner) Miller. Barb was a lifelong member of Byron Church where she served in many capacities over the years. She loved her family dearly and was very supportive of her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their activities. Barb appreciated her horses, dogs, and cats and was an expert horse show mom, serving as the truck driver and groom. Always doing for others, whether she was baking cookies for her dialysis techs and emergency transport personnel or organizing a funeral dinner at church, she was loving, supportive, thoughtful, intelligent, strong in her convictions, generous and self-less. Barb was an avid Bengals, Buckeyes, and Reds fan as well as a Colts fan when Peyton Manning was the QB; and she enjoyed flower gardening and worked very hard on keeping her Koi pond clean and her fish safe from predators. Her other hobbies included baking pies and cooking; and she went all out at Christmas time with decorating, baking, and making the holiday super special for her entire family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, Hugh Miller, Samuel Corwin Miller Jr. "Corky", and Neal Miller. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Ron; two daughters, Sherry (Dwain, Jr.) Gorby of New Carlisle, Sandy (Kevin) Hogue of New Carlisle; four grandchildren, Alyssa (Matt) Roberts, Matthew Gorby, Lindsay (David) Vallo, Leslie Hogue; a great-granddaughter, Makenna Roberts; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and other extended family. The family will receive friends on Wednesday September 18, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A funeral service will be held on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Byron Church, 3230 Trebein Rd., Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Byron Church. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.