BELLBROOK — Barbara "Fafa" Schulte, 85, of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her daughter's home in Jamestown. She was born April 8, 1934 in Dayton to Henry and Effie (Clark) Peters.

She is survived by her daughter, Shanon Benton (Steve); grandchildren: Garrett Benton (Brittany), Seth Benton (Kala), Luke Benton (Lindsay); great- grandchildren: Atlas, Lexi, Brayden and also her recently found birth family.

Fafa adored her family and enjoyed antiques. She was an active member of the Bellbrook Lioness and a retired librarian at Bellbrook High School. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Effie Peters and husband, Leo Schulte.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday July 28, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Garrett's Place Event Center, 27 N. Limestone St. in Jamestown. A brief service will be held near the end of Calling Hours.

Condolences to Fafa's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com