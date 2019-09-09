JAMESTOWN — Barbara Tidd, 85, of Jamestown, Ohio passed away Friday September 06, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Greene County, Ohio, on May 16, 1934, to George and Oma Harner Rector. Mrs. Tidd worked for Greene County Schools as a bus driver. She enjoyed baking, spending time in Amish Country, sewing, crocheting and family-time.

She is survived by her children: David Tidd (Lacinda), Debra Garringer (Neil Bradds), , Mary Moon (Hal); grandchildren: Jeremy Tidd (Kristie), Sara Davidson, Andrea Wilson (Josh), Jacob Moon, Jarrett Moon; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn Spahr, Bryce Meyerhoefer, Trinity Wilson; brother, Henry Harner (Carol); several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Francis "Moe" Tidd; parents, George and Oma Harner and son, Danny Tidd.

Visitation will be on Monday September 09, 2019 from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio

Funeral service will be on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., also at Powers-Kell Funeral Home.

Condolences to Barbara's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com