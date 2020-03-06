XENIA — Barry Lee Spurr, age 71, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born to William and Thelma (Pratt) Spurr on April 16, 1948, in Newark, Ohio.

Barry was a 1967 graduate of Xenia High School and joined the Army in 1968. After his service, he was employed by SuperValu in Xenia. He then relocated to Heath where he was a longtime employee of the Newark Air Force Base. It was there he met the love of his life, Marie. They were married July 22, 1989. Barry and Marie transferred to Ft. Campbell Kentucky after the Air Force Base closure in 1996. While there, he built many lifelong friendships which he stayed devoted to after retiring from civil service and returning to Heath, in 2007. Upon his return he was employed by Boeing and retired, again, in 2011.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Cheryl (John) Bowen, son Ethan (Amy) Spurr ; daughters, Amanda (Tim) Otten, April (Bruce) Fiedler, Shannon (John) Hudson, Kasey (Eric) Murillo; grandchildren, Mackenna Spurr, Wyatt Spurr, Jack Otten, Cole Otten, Jonathan Fiedler, Michael Newsom, Devin Newsom, Kiki Hudson, Dylan Shaw, Halee Boyer, Emily Hudson, Tyler Hudson, Adian Murillo, Stephen Murillo, Alex Wheelhouse, Brady Wheelhouse, Carter Wheelhouse; great-grandson Declan Shaw; niece Mary (John) Miller, nephew John (Ashley) Bowen, and his dog Gracie. He was preceded in death by his loving parents.

Barry was a salesman at heart. He enjoyed wheeling and dealing, bartering and trading. He spent much of his time buying, selling and fixing unique watches, and made friends all over the country bonding over a mutual love of Accutron watches. He proudly talked about gaining his love of watches from his dad. He loved fishing, boating and camping with his family. He was an avid bowler and spent his younger years working at Xenia Community Lanes. His crowning achievement, a high game of 299. A self-taught guitar player, he made lasting memories playing for his kids and grandkids, but never needed a guitar to break out in song. Barry was the life of the party, had endless jokes, and never missed a chance to provide comic relief and entertainment. He loved making people laugh. Above all, he was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and Poppy to his growing number of grandchildren. There is no doubt he is already singing, telling jokes with his mom, and fixing all of the watches in heaven with his dad.

Friends and family may call from 1-5pm on March 8th and 10-11am March 9th at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street in Newark, Ohio. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Wally McLaughlin will be held at 11am on March 9th. A graveside service will follow in Smith Chapel Cemetery where military honors will be presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio State University James Cancer Center.

