BEAVERCREEK — Benjamin Franklin O'Diam, Jr. was called home to heaven on the evening of January 1, 2020. A sad start to a new decade for those he left behind was also the beginning of eternity with the love of his life and his bride of 62 years, Mona Fae (O'Hara) O'Diam, which he had been dreaming of for the 942 days since she left this earth.

Ben was born on September 10, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio to Benjamin Franklin O'Diam, Sr. and Clara Beatrice Sammons. He was "Bus" to most who knew him, and he had a wonderful childhood with his parents and his siblings Grace Gennieve and Donald Eugene. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948, and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he bravely served in the Korean War before returning to Dayton to pursue his degree from the University of Dayton.

After a few years in the business world, Mona Fae nudged Ben toward a career in teaching – and his passion for education was ignited. Ben taught for seven years before accepting a job as the inaugural principal of Parkwood (West) Elementary in Beavercreek. Ben devoted 22 years to his beloved Parkwood, and poured his heart and soul into the students and staff. From "BAOTAP" and Pumpkin Festivals, to card games and skits, Ben's Parkwood days left him with a lifetime of fond memories and stories. To all of his former students and coworkers: he loved you more than you'll ever know.

After retiring, Ben led a tutoring program for inner city elementary children at the Salvation Army in Dayton for 20 years. Ben's devotion to our community reached beyond the classroom walls. He proudly served as Boy Scout Master for Troop 68 for 20 years. He also served on the Beavercreek Village Council and the Beavercreek City Council, where he was chosen as Mayor of Beavercreek for two terms. For 21 years, Ben was a staple at the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival, where he sold his beautifully elaborate wooden Intarsias alongside his grandchild "apprentices."

Above all else, Ben was a family man. He and Mona Fae created a life of boundless love, strong faith, learning (because "an intelligent mind is never bored"), laughter (and "family salutes," always to be delivered with a smile) – as well as a strong appreciation for ice cream (promptly at 9pm every night), and so much chocolate (stashed in troves throughout the house, to every grandchild's delight). Ben cherished his children, who were an endless source of pride for him: Kay O'Diam, Tom (Deanna) O'Diam, and Karen (Lennie) Farwell. He leaves nine grandchildren who are certain that he hung the moon: Nick (Rachel) O'Diam, Josh Luckenbill, Brittany (Adam) Horseman, Dan (Jessi) Luckenbill, Katie (Scott) Baker, Lindsey (Alex) Taylor, and Ashlyn, Allison and Adrianne Farwell. Seven great-grandchildren always managed to put the biggest smiles on Ben's face: Maeley, Camden, Jake, Ben, Laela, Grace and Ada.

The most important lesson Ben taught us was to "leave it better than you found it," and his life is a testament to that. Our community, and everyone who was lucky enough to know Ben, was left better because of him.

Ben's family will receive visitors on Tuesday, January 7 from 4pm-8pm at Tobias Funeral Home (3970 Dayton-Xenia Road). A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 8 at 4pm at the Beavercreek Church of the Brethren (2659 Dayton-Xenia Road). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you make an extra effort to put a smile on someone's face, and hug your family a little tighter today.