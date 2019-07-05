FAIRBORN — Bennie Eugene Dennis, 78 of Fairborn, Ohio passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on November 14, 1940 in West Liberty, Kentucky. Bennie was a 20 year retired veteran of the United States Navy. After his retirement he went on to work at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and for Beavercreek City Schools. Bennie was a devoted Christian and loved God and his family very much. He was a loyal Kentucky Wildcats fan and loved to cheer on his team to victory. Bennie had an incredible sense of humor and could light up a room with his smile. He was a kind, caring, and compassionate husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and dear friend. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. Bennie was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Dolly Dennis. Bennie leaves to cherish his memory, beloved wife of 18 years, Paulette Dennis; daughters, Lorrie (Greg) Berns, Amanda (Mark) Thompson, and Sherry Dennis; sons, Bennie "Ben" (Anna) Dennis Jr., and Anthony (Leigh) Dennis; sister, Donna (Rex) Lewis; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; two step-sons, David Schickling and Chris Burnett; niece, Angela (Jake) McIntosh; and nephew, Dennis Lewis. A funeral service honoring Bennie's life will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel at 10:30am. Visitation to be held for one hour prior, 9:30am - 10:30am. Pastor Larry Nichols to conduct services. Burial and Naval Honors to be held following the service at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bennie's honor to the Dayton Honor Flight.