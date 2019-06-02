FAIRBORN — Berleen Bowser, age 86, of Miamisburg, formerly of Fairborn, passed away at home on Thursday May 30, 2019. She was born March 23, 1933 in Ravin, Kentucky, the daughter of Berlin and Marie Martin. She was a stay-at-home Mom then worked for twenty years at Deloitte and Touche. She loved to sew, read, and prepare delicious feasts for her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, "Sissy"; three brothers, Earnest, Eddie, and Ronnie; beloved husband, John; and beloved son, Garry. Berleen is survived by daughter, Cathy Moore and son-in-law, Dennis; two beautiful granddaughters, Jenna Greene (Zack), and Jessica Moore (Martin); five really great grandchildren, Ashley, Allysa, Dereon, Trenton, and Madison. She is also survived by brothers, Jub, Harold Ray, Matt; sisters, Sandy, Kay, Jewell; her church family and friends; as well as her special Fairborn neighbors. The family would like to extend thanks for the kindness of . A funeral service will be held on Monday June 3, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Faith Christian Fellowship, 1778 Grange Hall Rd., Beavercreek, Pastor Rande Greene officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the New Carlisle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.