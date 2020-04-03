JAMESTOWN — Berneda Feirstine, 95, of Jamestown, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born February 28, 1925 in Greene County to William and Rosa DeVoe Bales. Berneda was a cook at Greeneview South Bowersville, Ohio for 26 years.

She is survived by her son Roger (Peggy) Feirstine and daughters Linda (Paul) Spilde and Beverly (Jack) Gallagher. Grandchildren: Scott, Mindy, Jeremy, Gretchen and Jason, along with 6 great-grandchildren and a special niece, Christina Ankeney and sister, Wilma Ferguson.

Berneda is preceded in death by her husband Roger Feirstine, parents William Bales and Rosa DeVoe Bales and brothers, Marion and Delbert.

She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was known for her good cooking.

Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences to Berneda's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com