XENIA — Bessie Boyles 103 of Xenia OH formally of Greenup KY went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Elmcroft of Washington Township OH under the care of Miami Valley Hospice. She was born in Greenup KY on October 25, 1916 a daughter of the late Irvin & Martha Stone Boyles. She was a retired telephone operator and manager for Ohio Bell. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Vernon Boyles and Elmer Boyles and three sisters, Alma Hieneman Margaret Dillard and Audrey Cox. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Graveside funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Brick Union Cemetery in Lloyd KY. There is no visitation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley 46 N. Detroit St. Suite B. Xenia OH 45385. Wright's Funeral Home in Greenup has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightsfuneralhome.com.