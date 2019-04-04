XENIA — Bessie Sibley, 87, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Saturday March 23, 2019 at Heartland of Beavercreek. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on August 19, 1931, to James and Goldie Woodyell Cheuvront. Bessie retired from WPAFB and also worked as a telephone operator.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Melissa Moore and is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sibley; parents, James and Goldie Cheuvront and daughter, Colleen Caton.

Memorial service will be held on Tuesday April 09, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at First Church of Christ, 441 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385.

The Powers-Kell Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences to Bessie's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com