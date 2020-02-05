XENIA — Betty F. Lawless, age 93, of Kettering and longtime resident of Xenia, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center.

Betty worked over 20 years managing the office for Dr. Robert Hodary and many more years for the Greene County Board of Elections. She volunteered at the Xenia Sr. Citizens Center and the for several years. She was a member of the Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church.

Outgoing, energetic, loving, caring, and family oriented, Betty was the perfect example of everyone's image of what an ideal grandma is like. She was an avid hostess, and loved cooking and getting her family together, especially during the holidays. She enjoyed flower gardening, playing bridge, puzzles, golfing with her husband, and spending time with the grandchildren and great grandchildren. When she and her husband were raising their daughter, the annual trips to Lake Michigan and to the beach along the Gulf Coast of Florida were fond memories. During their later years, Betty and her husband enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and to North Carolina. Her grandchildren's cherished memories include grilling on the deck, evening walks down the lane, playing cards, and sharing ice cream with Betty's dog, Fuzzy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, in 2016; her parents Frank and Gladys DeBord; two brothers Eual and Billy DeBord; two sisters Vivian Rice and Jonda Whitt; and brothers-in-law Lyle Gordon and Bill Plunkett. She is survived by her daughter Teri (Walter) Marconette; three grandchildren Bryan Wilson (Kris Painter), Brandi (Bryan) Self, and Karrie (Jacob) Whitsel; eight great grandchildren Connor, Jackson, Kenzie, Eli, Olivia, Elaina, Branden, and Megan; great great granddaughter Vivian; two brothers Bobby (Darlene) DeBord and Roger (Marla) DeBord; three sisters Sue (Mark) Turkson, Shirley Gordon, and Virginia Plunkett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM, Saturday, February 8 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Brother Bill DePoyster will be officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Xenia. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home. If desired, contributions may be made to the . Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.