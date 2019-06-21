XENIA — Betty J. Brownlee, age 82, of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at . She was born November 14, 1936 in Adams County, Ohio the daughter of Rachel (McFarland) and Lawrence Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years: Charles William "Bill" Brownlee; son: Christopher Brownlee; daughter: Cathy Altland; sister: Marcella Young; brother: Larry Wilson and grandson: Chad Brownlee.

She is survived by her daughters: Billie (Ed) Kuran of Centerville; and Susan (Victor) Lehmann of FL; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.

Betty retired from YSI. She graduated from West Union High School. She was a woman of strong faith and had been a member of the St. Brigid Catholic Church. She was a wonderful mother who created a loving childhood home for not only her own children but all their friends. She enjoyed animals and especially listening to the song birds.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either of these two charities which were very close to Betty's heart: Toys for Tots or ASPCA.

Memorial service will be held 12 Noon Saturday June 29th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Fr. Matthew Keller, CPPS officiating. Gathering of friends will be held 11 AM Saturday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.