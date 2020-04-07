FAIRBORN — Betty J. Gebhart, age 86 of Fairborn passed away Saturday April 4, 2020. She was born November 11, 1933 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Esther (Winkle) Doty. Betty was a cafeteria employee in the Fairborn City Schools retiring after 30 years of service; and also worked at Aero Lanes Bowling Alley for 25 years. She enjoyed crocheting; Ohio State University football; and bird watching, especially cardinals. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; daughter, Mary Gebhart; two sisters, Marian Farley and Joyce Foster. Betty is survived by three daughters, Karen (Doug) Cody, Janet Goodrich, Kathi Gebhart; three grandchildren, Josh (Katie) Johnson, Dustin (Veronica) Cody, Matthew (Emily) Cody; ten great-grandchildren; as well as extended family. A private service will be held by the family and there will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.