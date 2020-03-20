XENIA — Betty Jo (Freed) Gultice, born 11/2/1929, died 3/16/2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Irma Clemans and Harry Freed, and by the love of her life, her husband, Paul R. Gultice. Betty was also preceded in death by Phyllis and Elwood Alspaugh, her loving aunt and uncle who raised her for most of her life. Also preceded by her siblings, Howard Freed, Edward Clemans, James Clemans, and Linda Tate, and her sister/cousins, Janet Alspaugh Grice, Nancy Alspaugh Stevenson, and Ruby Alspaugh Schwartzbaugh. She is survived by her children, Paul E. Gultice (Debbie), Julia A. Shelton, Christopher C. Gultice (Cindy), Paulette Gultice Walker (Russell) and Nick A. Gultice (Vicki). Betty is also survived by her grandchildren, including Tracy Walkup, who was her partner in crime, as well as great grandchildren, and is survived by her sister/cousin, Elene Alspaugh Hoover. In Leiu of flowers, the family would like donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4665 Cornell Rd., Suite 170, Cincinnati, OH 45241, or nationalmssociety.org, or for you to send flowers to a nursing home of your choosing to brighten a residents day. In light of the current health recommendations, the family has chosen to hold services at a later date. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com.