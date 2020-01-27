DUBLIN — Betty "Bette" L. Martin, age 81, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Rev. Dr. Thomas Martin; children, Tom (Lisa) Martin, Jon Martin, and Kristina (Perry) Finch; grandchildren, Alec and Nicholas Martin, and Louisa and Annabel Finch; sisters, Thelma O'Malley and Hilda Lasky and nieces and nephews. Betty was a devoted wife, and loving mother, and grandmother. She supported her husband through 56 years in the ministry and served as a Sunday school teacher and children's choir director. She lived for her children and dear grandchildren who brought her immeasurable joy. Betty attended Syracuse University and pursued a special education degree at Peabody College in Nashville, ultimately graduating from Central State University with a degree in Biology. She had a passion for science and also loved opera, classical music, and theater and enjoyed singing and performing in many choirs throughout her life. Betty will also be remembered for her love of baseball, knitting, sewing and baking. She was a member of the Dublin Presbyterian Church. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, William and Lena Eden; and daughter in law, Julie Martin. A memorial service, celebrating her life, followed by an ice cream social will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, February 22 at Dublin Presbyterian Church, 5775 Dublinshire Dr., Dublin, OH 43017. Betty was an avid animal lover and was deeply concerned about the Australian wildfires. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Betty's name to Wildlife Rescue at www.wires.org.au/blog/emergency-donations-to-help-wildlife. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with service. Please go to www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory you have of Betty.