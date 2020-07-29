FAIRBORN — Betty Louise Brown, age 88 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born March 11, 1932. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norwood "John" C. Brown in 2016; sons, Michael and David; father, Finley Lykins, mother, Mildred Lykins. Betty is survived by her sons, Steven (Peggy) Brown, Joshua (Traci) Brown; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and brother, Richard "Pete" Lykins. Betty retired from Huber Heights school district. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A Memorial Service will begin at 7 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.