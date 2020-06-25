JAMESTOWN — Betty Louise Carter, age 93, of Jamestown, passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Soin Medical Center. She was born July 13, 1926, the daughter of Edward and Nora Alice (Grooms) Pyles. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son: Paul Carter; brother and sister-in-law: Bob and Beatrice Pyles; and granddaughter: Chiquita Carter. Betty is survived by her husband: Billy Carter, whom she married May 27, 1946; her children: David (Janet) Carter; Barbara Carter and Nancy Carter; grandchildren: Gene Rader; Luther (Gina) Carter; John Rader; Angie (Ed) Maki; Paul (Mia) Carter; Daniel (Brandy) Rader; Elaine (Jason) Scott; Jimmie Bledsole II; Amanda Bledsole; Keith (Sara) Carter; Janae (Clayton) Kipp; 36 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Betty was a member of the Xenia Nazarene Church. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being held privately at McColaugh Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Miami Cemetery, Corwin, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.