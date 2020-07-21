CONROE, TEXAS — Betty M. Shaw passed away peacefully on the evening of July 15, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. She was born on June 18, 1930 in Smithfield, Kentucky to Maude and Orville Byers and she grew up in Pleasureville, Kentucky. Betty was a resident of Fairborn, Ohio for over 50 years where she and her husband Charles raised their family and were long-term members of the First Baptist Church of Fairborn. Betty then moved to Shelbyville, Kentucky where she enjoyed six years at Crescent Place Assisted Living and then moved to Village Care, Berean Estates in Conroe, Texas. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Helen Roberts, her husband Charles C. Shaw, and her beloved children Charlene Shaw and David Shaw. Betty's life was her family and nothing pleased her more than to be surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was a loving sister, mother and grandmother. Betty leaves behind her sister Martha Lee Byers of Pleasureville, Kentucky, her daughters Pamela Spearow of Conroe, Texas, (spouse David Grossman), Sandra Bowling of California, Maryland, and daughter-in-law Debra Shaw of Fairborn, Ohio. Betty also leaves behind five grandchildren; Hope Bright; Amanda Gross; Alexander Spearow; Ashley Miller and Rachel Adkins and eight great grandchildren, Gabby, Brittany, Maddy, Logan, Angelina, Lincoln, Wyatt and Tatum. Funeral services will be held at a later date in Pleasureville, Kentucky where she will be buried next to her husband Charles and her daughter Charlene.