FAIRBORN — Betty Ann (DeRoche) Routt, age 82, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Dayton VA Hospice. Betty was an Air Force Veteran and proudly served her country. She is survived by her 4 children, Debbie Bachman, Donna (Scott) Hamblin, Mark Routt, Michael Routt and his partner Judy Keller; her sister Judy (Butch) Thornton; 2 nephews JR and Edward; 3 nieces, Jenny, Audrey, and Valerie; 6 grandchildren, Kristina, Jonathan, Stephanie, Rachael, Mark, and Joseph; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Routt; parents, Priscilla and Mark DeRoche; brother, Steve DeRoche; and sister Sissy DeRoche. She will be missed. Visitation will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 June 2019 at Morris Sons Funeral Home Funeral Home 104 W. Main Street, Fairborn, OH. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 at the funeral home with Rob Wackerman officiating. Burial with military honors at Fairfield Cemetery immediately following the service. Online condolences may be shared with family and friends at Morris-Sons.com.