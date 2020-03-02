XENIA — Beverly Ortella Nelson, age 82 passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born August 28, 1937, in Chicago, IL, to the late Ferman and Mildred (Street) Brown Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as, her loving husband, of 47 years, William Nelson Sr. Beverly is also preceded in death by her son, Dennis Nelson; brother, Milford Brown; and sister, Marie Coleman. Beverly is survived by her sons, William Nelson and Brian Nelson, daughter, Renae Nelson; brothers, Ferman Brown, Ricardo Corbett and Wayne Corbett; as well as, numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 12:30PM, at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, OH 45385. The visitation will be held from 11:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com