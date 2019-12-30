FAIRBORN — Billy R. Frazier, age 73 of Fairborn, passed away December 1, 2019. He was born October 14, 1946 in Blacky, KY. From an early age he took to carpentry and fixing just about anything you can imagine. He became a mechanic, was a member of the Teamsters until the early 1980s, and owned Bass Lake in Enon, OH for a decade. His home away from home became the Eagles Campground in Bellefontaine, OH where he made lifelong friends. Fatherhood was his shining achievement when his son came home and completed the family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Ovie Combs, and Gay Frazier; siblings, Clyde Combs, Doug Combs, and Barbara Furlong. Bill is survived by his son, Joe Frazier; niece, Nikki Beimel and husband JD; former wife, Louise Frazier; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, OH. Condolences may be shared at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.