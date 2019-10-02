FAIRBORN — Bobbie Jean Hughes, age 74 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Wednesday September 25, 2019. She was born April 30, 1945 in Culman, Alabama, the daughter of the late William and Lois (Duke) Sellers. Bobbie was a longtime member of Wright View Church of the Nazarene in Fairborn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry Hughes; second husband, Timothy Clay Smith; three brothers, James Shirl Sellers, Billy Sellers, Curtis Sellers; a sister, Marie Ann Pate; and a grandson, Scotty Monteith. Survivors include a son, Tommy Hughes of Fairborn; a daughter, Karen (Jeff) Byrd of Fairborn; three grandchildren, Rebecca Monteith, Jonathon Byrd, Stephanie Hughes; two great-grandchildren, Clayton Hicks, Carley Wyen; three sisters, Patsy Shoup, Edna Parker, Brenda Blair; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and many church friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Robert Hussong, IV officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.