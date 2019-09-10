XENIA — Bobbie L. Sherrod, age 62, of Xenia, passed away Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 at her home in Xenia.

She was born February 1st, 1957 to Roberta (Maynard) and Bob Adams.

Bobbie is survived by her husband Randy, one son Dylan Adams (Nicole), all of Xenia, brother Kevin Adams (Tammy) of Spring Valley, and sister Beth Armentrout of Xenia.

The family will hold a Life Celebration Memorial Service for her on a later date. Service information will be posted by the family on her Facebook page.