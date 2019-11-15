XENIA — Bonita Susan "Susie" Frase, age 69, of Xenia, Ohio passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019 at . Susie was born November 10, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Max and Frances Esther (Rittenhouse) Rottroff.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents and a step daughter, Lori Frase. She is survived by her husband: Leslie D. Frase, whom she married May 3, 1994; a daughter: Felicia (Aaron) Mellotte of Xenia; 2 grandchildren: Dylan Clark and Zayda Moon; step children: Duane Frase; Stephanie Frase and Amber Fazenbaker; and 2 brothers: Ken (Jean) Rottroff and Ron (Lorraine) Rottroff; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She had been a traffic manager at Robbins & Meyers and the Moyno Co. She enjoyed waterskiing at Dale Hollow. She loved her grandchildren. She was a good wife and companion.

It was Susie's request that the family honor her life privately. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia.)