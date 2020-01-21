XENIA — Bonnie Jean Davidson, age 91, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Friends Care Community where she had been a resident for the past three years. She was the youngest of nine children born on March 21, 1928 in Perry County, Crooksville, Ohio to Charles and Grace Whitehouse. She is preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters. Mae, Wayne, Vernon, Nema, Virginia, Freda, Don, and Marvin. Bonnie survived her husband of over 40 years; John Daniel Davidson who died in 1992.

She is survived by her three daughters: Sherry Lynn (Toney) Harris of Griffin, Georgia, Gloria Diann (Dick Olsen) Davidson of Xenia, OH., Pamela Joan Landwehr and husband Mark of Xenia, OH., Grandsons John Douglas Burhans and wife Barb of Lake Site, TN, Paul Marcus Burhans of Peyton, CO., Brian David Harris and wife Jennifer of Canton, GA, Kurtis Alan Harris and wife Jeanette of McDonough, GA, Daniel Landwehr of Xenia, OH., and Nikki Landwehr- Rice and husband Brandon Rice of Xenia, OH., Surviving nephews and nieces include: Beverly Casto of East Dublin, GA, Marion and Jane Stought, Steve Stought of Pataskola, OH., Ron Whitehouse of Dallas, TX., Sandra Bukowski of Vermontville, MI, Rebecca Gibson of near Gahanna, OH, Dixie Lehman of TX, and Kristi Lawrence of Crooksville, OH, Dixie Leahman of TX and Phyllis Samson of AL; Gayle Jacobs and Dianna Kay Seastrand.

Bonnie's many grandchildren and great grandchildren include great granddaughters: Sara Burhans, of Lake Site, TN; and Alley Jensen of Mississippi and Jake Jensen of TX, Great granddaughters: Paige Kowitch & husband stationed in Italy and Emily Hottel and husband serving in Alaska. Great Great granddaughters Rowan and Callie Kowich.

Bonnie's family would like to acknowledge Dr. Richard and Tammy Byers, as well as the staff of Friends Care Community, for all the years of compassionate care shown toward their mother.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Thursday, January 23, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia; with Pastor Jerry Bukoski officiating. Visitation will be held at 11 AM Thursday until the time of service at the funeral home. Bonnie Jean will be laid to rest with her husband John D. Davidson at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Dayton, OH.