BEAVERCREEK — Bonnie Jean Miller, age 90 went home to be with the Lord, whom she served faithfully for over 80 years, on February 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 11, 1929 in Crawford, Tennessee to parents Meloy and Laura Bilbrey who preceded her in death along with her precious granddaughter Paisley Hope Dixon. She is survived by her husband, Gentry Miller; daughters Rhonda (Harold) Richardson and Karen (Tim) Choate; grandchildren Matthew (Theresa) Richardson, Jonathan (Amy) Richardson, Misty (Joshua) Dixon, Heather (John) Walton, Holly (Wade) Hawkins, Haley (Aaron) Perry; great grandchildren Ethan and Asher Richardson, Dylan Moore, Mallory, Collins, Brooklyn Richardson; Preston, Parker, and Pace Dixon; Caleb, Cole, Celtan and Caeson Walton; Connor Choate and Owen Hawkins; Lincoln and Jackson Perry and Spencer Hawkins. Bonnie's love and passion was to support missionaries throughout her life, spreading the Gospel worldwide. Services will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church, 55 Megan Drive, Wilmington, Ohio 45177. Visitation is from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Joshua Dixon officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bible Baptist Church Mission Fund or Hospice of the Miami Valley. Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek, Ohio