Brenda (O'Krent) Groves

XENIA — Brenda (O'Krent) Groves, age 64 of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born November 19, 1954 in Xenia, Ohio the daughter of Mayola and Walter Wright.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Lora Elizabeth Cooper and grand-daughter Rebecah Pullon.

Brenda is survived by her children: Pam (Matt) Slife, Keith (Mollie) O'Krent and David O'Krent; grandchildren: Ayricah Pullon, Cobi (Harley) O'Krent, Faith O'Krent, Joey O'Krent, Case O'Krent, Leah Slife, Brennan O'Krent and Grayson O'Krent; great-grandchildren: Gabriella Jordon and Julian Jordan.

She is also survived by siblings; sisters, Ann (Jr) Eversole, Judy (Dan) Shawver, Janie (Mike) McMahon, Gail (Kurt) Holland, Joy (David Creamer) Wright; brother, Jay (Melanie) Wright and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be conducted after the visitation at 5:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432.

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from July 23 to July 24, 2019
