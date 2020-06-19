XENIA — Brenda J. Leach, (Stollings) 67, passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. Her family paused for a number of months before sharing the sad news due to personal reasons. Brenda was born in Xenia, Ohio on August 27, 1951 to Gladys Mercer (Dru Stollings) and Clarence Stollings. She was a proud graduate from Xenia High, class of 1969. Brenda loved her family deeply. She dedicated her time to being a loving, wonderful mother, best friends to herchildren and an amazing Grandmother. She loved crossword puzzle, cooking, watching movies and dancing. She is survived by her mother Dru Stollings. Her two daughters Gina Brown (Troy Brown) and Kelly Samuels (Leach) her sister Elaine Spencer (Tom Spencer) her brother Michael Stollings, Grandchildren (Marah Stevens, Shane Stevens, Nicholas Brown, Adam Brown and her youngest Gabrielle (Gabby) Samuels, as well as many nieces, nephew, cousins and other loving family members. Brenda is preceded in death by her son, Rodney Leach, husband, Leroy Leach and her father Clarence Stollings. A memorial will be held sometime in the late summer/early fall. We will put out an announcement closer to that date.