FAIRBORN — Brenda M. Adkins, age 76, of Fairborn, passed away February 10, 2020. She was born November 6, 1943 in Covington, KY to the late Luther and Frances (Miller) Clemons. Brenda was a longtime member of Maple Heights Baptist Church in Fairborn and also served as the church organist for many years. She loved spending time with her family.In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey L. Adkins, 2 brothers, Luther Clemons, Jr., and William Clemons, and great-granddaughter, Heather Dawn Adkins.She is survived by her children, Sheila (Tommy) Suffron of Fairborn, Dan (Carrie) Adkins of Fairborn, Steve (Jackie) Adkins of Leesburg, GA; grandchildren, Stephanie Kincer, Christopher Suffron, Brandy and Bradley Adkins, Leah Adkins, Marissa Click, Joshua Adkins, Amanda Minton, and Carrie Adkins; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and her church family. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00 am until time of memorial service at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Maple Heights Baptist Church 144 W. Funderburg Rd. Fairborn, OH 45324. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or to Maple Heights Baptist Church in Brenda's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.