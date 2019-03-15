XENIA — Brian Lee Kerns, age 56, of Xenia, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Greenfield, Highland County, Ohio on July 27, 1962, the son of Donald and Laura (Gray) Kerns. Brian is survived by his mother: Laura Kerns, with whom he made his home; children: Jessica (Jeffrey) Rudolf of Beavercreek and Joshua Kerns of Jamestown; sister: Vicki (Scott) Abel of Xenia; brother: Steve Kerns of Milford, OH; grandchildren: Josephine "Josie" Rudolf and Brinley Shelley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father: Donald Kerns and the mother of his children, Colleen Cain. Brian proudly served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He had worked at Bob Evans Farms. He enjoyed attending car shows and was very proud of his 2014 Shaker Edition Dodge Challenger. Funeral service will be held 4 PM Sunday, March 17th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Pastor Steve Collett officiating. Visitation will be held 2-4 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Interment and graveside will be held 11 AM Monday at Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Driving With Colleen (Circle of Victory) at www.drivingwithcolleen.org. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.