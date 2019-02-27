FAIRBORN — Brian J. Meade, age 41 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday February 24, 2019 at the Hospice of Dayton. He was born January 16, 1978 in Dayton, the son of Rick E. and Sharene A. (Freeders) Meade. Brian started his career in law enforcement with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and the Enon Police Department, and was employed with the Bellbrook Police Department for the last 17 years where he served as a DARE Officer and currently as Patrol Sergeant. He was a member of Tree of Life Ministries in Fairborn where he served as worship leader. Brian was a Kentucky Colonel, enjoyed American history, loved music, and was an avid baseball fan. He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Bill Meade; and maternal grandfather, Albert Freeders. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Claudette Renee; two children, Kayla and Andrew; his parents, Rick and Sharene; a brother, Eric Meade and wife Kelly and their son, Carson; paternal grandmother, Ella C. Meade; maternal grandmother, Rosalie Hicks Derringer; mother-in-law, Norma J. Carpenter; his brothers and sisters in blue and the Bellbrook Police Department; as well as numerous other extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends on Friday March 1, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church of Fairborn, 1167 Highview Drive, Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., Pastor Eric Meade officiating. Burial will follow at the Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brian J. Meade Memorial Fund, to assist with his children's education, at any Wright-Patt Credit Union location -or- the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance at www.mapletreecanceralliance.org. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.