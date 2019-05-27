Briana Marie "Bri" Byrd (1985 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Briana Marie "Bri" Byrd.
Service Information
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH
45324
(937)-878-0711
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST. MARK'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
100 East Main Street,
Fairborn, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. MARK'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Obituary
Send Flowers

SPRINGFIELD — Briana Marie "Bri" Byrd, 34, of Springfield, "my little poet and dreamer" passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Bri leaves to cherish her memory her mother and step father, Tina (nee Brooks) and Bob Taylor, her father Randy Byrd, son Caelan Vercoe-Byrd, brother Jaxon Taylor. Also surviving are her maternal grandmother Mary Brooks, paternal grandparents Ronald Byrd and Edna Byrd, paternal grandmother Dorothy Taylor. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Ronald Brooks and paternal grandfather Casey Taylor. Bri was a 2003 graduate of Greenon High School, was employed at Choices in Springfield and was studying to be a Lab Technician at Clark State. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends at ST. MARK'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 100 East Main Street, Fairborn, Ohio 45324, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 starting at 10:00 am, followed by a Celebration of Bri's life at 12:00 noon with Pastor Peter Kruse and Deacon Nancy Trimble presiding. Arrangements entrusted to the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, Fairborn, Ohio. Messages of support to Bri's family may be made at: www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details