SPRINGFIELD — Briana Marie "Bri" Byrd, 34, of Springfield, "my little poet and dreamer" passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Bri leaves to cherish her memory her mother and step father, Tina (nee Brooks) and Bob Taylor, her father Randy Byrd, son Caelan Vercoe-Byrd, brother Jaxon Taylor. Also surviving are her maternal grandmother Mary Brooks, paternal grandparents Ronald Byrd and Edna Byrd, paternal grandmother Dorothy Taylor. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Ronald Brooks and paternal grandfather Casey Taylor. Bri was a 2003 graduate of Greenon High School, was employed at Choices in Springfield and was studying to be a Lab Technician at Clark State. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends at ST. MARK'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 100 East Main Street, Fairborn, Ohio 45324, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 starting at 10:00 am, followed by a Celebration of Bri's life at 12:00 noon with Pastor Peter Kruse and Deacon Nancy Trimble presiding. Arrangements entrusted to the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, Fairborn, Ohio. Messages of support to Bri's family may be made at: www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.