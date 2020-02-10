FAIRBORN — Bruce D. King, age 66 of Fairborn, passed away January 17, 2020. He was born January 31, 1953 in Dayton, the son of Carl King and Ruth (Woessner) Biteman. Bruce was a member of the Moose Lodge 2464 and AmVets Post 184, both in Medway. He enjoyed golfing, socializing, and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Bruce was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; mother, Ruth Biteman; two daughters, Stephanie (Jeremy) Turnmire, Jennifer Bond; four grandchildren, Madelynn Peck, Austin (Shalè) Turner, Hailey Turner; Marisa Turnmire; sister, Susan (Terry) Howard; nephew, Terry Howard, Jr.; great-niece, Jocelynn Howard. A celebration of life was held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Memorial contributions may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.