FAIRBORN — Carl J. Gayheart, age 77 of Fairborn, passed away Friday May 3, 2019. He was born March 29, 1942 in Hardburly, Kentucky, the son of the late Amos and Zellia (Mercer) Gayheart. Carl retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, reading, horse racing and was a devoted Cleveland Browns fan. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hershuel "Bud" Gayheart; Ishmael Gayheart; two sisters, Irene Gayheart, and Mary Magdalene "Mag" Combs. Carl is survived by son, Trace (Teri) Gayheart; daughter, Dana Gayheart; two grandchildren, Madalynn, Kurt; four siblings, Anna Mae (Paul) Smith, Corinne Collins, Herma Bargo, Marla "Marty" Henry; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Kathy Egleston officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.