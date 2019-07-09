Carl Lee Young

XENIA — Carl Lee Young, a WWII Veteran passed away June 29th at the age of 93 in Sun City West, Arizona. Carl is survived by 3 loving sons, Keith E. Young, Barry D. Young and Steven D. Young Sr.; 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grand children. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 AM Saturday June 13th, 2019 at Valley View Memorial Gardens 170 North Valley Road Xenia, Ohio. Pastor Ted Milbry will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Comprehensive Hospice 2111 E Highland Ave. Suite E425 Phoenix , Arizona 85016, Sunrise Arizona Area or Tender Loving Care Home 13217 W. Rimrock Street Surprise, Arizona 85379. Arrangements are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
