XENIA — Carleton Coe Smith, better known as "CC," unexpectedly passed away on April 16, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Greene Memorial Hospital.

"CC" was preceeded in death by his parents Robert and Joyce Coe Smith. Carleton was also known as Smitty and Poppi. He has two adult children Chase Coe Smith and Carla Coe Smith. He is survived by his wife Ruth-Davis Smith.

Carleton is also survived by his beautiful grandaughters Cierra, Cydney, Cailyn, and Amya and his handsome grandsons Tyree, Keenon, Kelby, and Gregory.

"CC" was an awesome stepfather to Keven Davis, Kraig, Kristin, and Courtenay King. Carleton was always very active and he had the BEST sense of humor EVER. He was very intelligent and he had graduated from Wilberforce University. He always had jokes and stories to tell.

"CC" worked for many years as the Constable of Montgomery County Courts.

Many people loved him and delighted in his jokes and stories.

We will gather in his memory on Saturday, April 20 at his home, 871 Louise Drive in Xenia, OH to share memories and stories about his live. We will receive visitors from 3 p.m. until all leave.

Carleton generously donated his body to Wright State University.