XENIA — Carmella Yvette "Nan" Glass, age 55, of Xenia, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center following a 25 year battle with Sarcoidosis. She was born June 24, 1963 in Xenia, the daughter of Nathaniel Guyton and Rita (Johnson) McClure.

She was a retired Home Health Care aide. Nan had a beautiful singing voice. She was a collector of movies and a Master gamer. She had been a journaler. She loved Jehovah. Nan was a wonderful parent to her own children and many other children in the community. She was the town "Auntie."

Nan was preceded in death by her father Nathaniel Guyton; step father Charles McClure; her best friend Erica Foster; niece Jasmine Tanae' Williams; and her granddaughter Tre'Ana Tarver. She is survived by her mother Rita McClure of Xenia; children Takeeshia Glass (Saani Tucker) of Xenia; Jerome Robert Glass III (Nikki) of Springfield, OH; Jerone Charles Glass (Kiki) of Fairborn and Alesia Lachelle Glass (Emmaunel Tate) of Dayton, OH; sister Nathanie "Diane" Myers; brothers Donald Hocker (Tracey); Eric Hocker; Greg McClure (Julia) and Freddie McClure; 11 grandchildren; her special friends Lamar Moody; Stacey Tolston and Jakki Finch; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 1230 PM Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Interment to follow in Cherry Grove Cemetery, Xenia. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1030 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.