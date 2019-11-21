XENIA — Carol V. Herald, age 95 of Xenia passed away November 16, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born September 26, 1924 in Holland, Michigan to the late Sam and Florence Iliff. Carol was the former owner of One Stop Sewing Center in Xenia. She also worked at Home Federal Savings and Loan as a bank clerk. She was a lifelong Seventh Day Adventist who cherished her faith deeply. Carol was the mother of three boys and was actually "Everyone's Mother." She was a blessing to all who met her.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; 3 siblings and her husband, Steve Herald.

She is survived by her sons, Gary (Linda) Griessmann, Ken (Pat) Griessmann and Steve Herald; 4 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends. Family and friends will visit on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3-5:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 am also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens.

