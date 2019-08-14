ENON — Carol "Granny" Weaver, 81 of Enon, Ohio passed away on July 3, 2019. She was born on April 16, 1938 in Brockton, MA to Joseph and Mary Asiaf. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary, her siblings Edward, Mildred, Margaret, Sadie (Babe), Bobby and Peter. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Chandler "Corky" "Chuck" "Pa" Weaver and her three children, Michael (Cathy) Weaver, Karen (Tim Butler) Weaver, and Tracey (Bob McClure) McMillin. She also leaves behind her five grandchildren- her pride and joy and whom she loved fiercely, Nicholas and MacKenzie McMillin and Olivia, Gabbie and Millie Weaver. She is also survived by a whole generation of adopted grandchildren and children who she claimed as her own and who grew up knowing and loving Granny Weaver as their own. Carol never met a stranger and was gifted with the ability to make everyone feel at home and comfortable in her presence. If you were lucky enough to sit at her kitchen table, there was always a meal and a cookie, a willing ear to listen to your troubles or to cheer on your accomplishments, play a game of gin rummy, or just visit. We will celebrate her life on August 17, 2019 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main Street, Fairborn with a gathering of family and friends from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. with a short memorial service at 11:00 a.m.