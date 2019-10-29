JAMESTOWN — Carol Weaver,75, of Jamestown, passed away Friday October 25, 2019 at . She was born March 28, 1944 in Washington Curt House, Ohio, to Ralph and Eileen Copas King.

Carol is survived by her two daughters, Tennia Palmer, Teresa Doat; grandchildren: Melissa Hudson, Michelle Palmer, Melinda Daye, Arthur McIntosh; 11 great- grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brother, Roy King; sisters: Betty Norris, Judy Fields, Connie Pauley, Bonnie King.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Weaver; parents, Ralph and Eileen King; brothers, Roger Watson, Ray King and sister, Diana Bales.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday October 30, 2019 at 12:00 NOON at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown.

Condolences to Carol's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com