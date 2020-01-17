JAMESTOWN — Carolyn Mae "Auntie" Beekman, age 81, of Jamestown, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born July 16, 1938 in Waynesville, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Ruth (Varvel) Dice.

She is survived by her husband, Byron "Ben" Beekman, whom she married on May 7, 1955; children: Buster (Kelley) Beekman of Jamestown; Robert Beekman of Beavercreek; and Becky Beekman of Xenia; 3 grandchildren: Eli, Katelyn, and Abigail; and many special nieces and nephews whom she cherished.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her sisters: DeeDee Blumenschein and Tammy Coates and a nephew: Brian Blumenschein.

Carolyn was an active member of the Jamestown Church of Christ, where she was involved in various church groups and activities. She loved worshipping the Lord and being part of the Bible Study and Prayer Groups.

Carolyn especially loved her family and children of all ages. She was affectionately known as "Auntie" by the many family members and friends whom she cared for and loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Jamestown Church of Christ, 152 W. Washington St., Jamestown, Ohio with Pastor Chris Hopkins officiating. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday until the time of service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia.)